Search continues in West Clare for missing Limerick man

Naval divers have joined the ongoing search for 33-year-old Eoin Joy who was reported missing earlier this month and is believed to have travelled to Clare.

Eoin was reported missing from Limerick city on Monday November 3rd. Gardaí and Eoin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Eoin is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Eoin was wearing a beige fleece, mid blue jeans, and dark trainers with a white stripe.

A multi-agency search operation has continued since Eoin’s car was found near Loop Head Lighthouse. Members of Eoin’s family as well as a large group of friends have also been taking part in the search.

Irish Coast Guard volunteers from Kilkee were joined on Saturday by colleagues from Ballybunion in Co Kerry.

Members of the Naval Service Diving Section travelled to Clare on Friday to assist in the search while volunteers from Kilkee Sub Aqua Club have also been taking part in the extensive operation.

Killaloe Coast Guard will send its drone team to Kilkee on Sunday to help with the coastline search.

To date, the operation has involved An Garda Síochána, the Kilkee, Killaloe and Ballybunion units of the Irish Coast Guard, Clare Civil Defence as well as the Coast Guard’s rotor and fixed-wing aircraft, Rescue 115 and Rescue 120F, both based at Shannon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on Eoin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

November 8th, 2025

It is believed Eoin has travelled to Co. Clare. Eoin’s car has been located in the West Clare area.

Anyone with information on Owen's whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

November 6th, 2025

It’s understood that Eoin’s car was located in West Clare on the Loop Head Peninsula.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on Eoin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A major search has been ongoing in the West Clare area since Tuesday involving Gardaí and Irish Coast Guard units from Kilkee and Killaloe.

Rescue 115 carried out a comprehensive search of the area around Loop Head Lighthouse and the shoreline as far as Kilkee while local Coast Guard volunteers have also been searching the coastline.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was tasked on Tuesday afternoon but was stood down when the crew of Rescue 115 confirmed that sea conditions in the area were very poor with swells of several metres.

On Wednesday, the Killaloe unit of the Coast Guard dispatched a drone team to assist in the search and concentrated their operations in the area of the Bridges of Ross.

Clare Civil Defence have also been involved in the operation dispatching their drone units to the area.

The Irish Coast Guard Beech 200 fixed-wing aircraft, Rescue 120F, carried out aerial searches yesterday and again today.