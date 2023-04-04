National car testing certificates should be extended for 12 months for all drivers, particularly those waiting for a test date who live in rural areas, according to Aontú Midwest PRO, Eric Nelligan.

Many people across the country have been caught up in the appointment backlog for an NCT test date with many drivers worried that they may not be covered by their insurance if they do not have a valid NCT certificate. ‘’The NCT cert for wife’s car is about to expire, the next available slot that she can book is October, that’s in seven months’ time’,’ Mr Nelligan said.

To compound matters even further, earlier this week the trade union, Fórsa, instructed driver testers at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) that they should conduct a driving test only in vehicles with a valid NCT certification for health and safety reasons.

- Advertisement -

Aontú are calling for a year-long extension on NCT certificates because of the considerable delays in the system.

The Aontú Constituency office on Thomas Street has been inundated with phone calls from people affected by the delays with the NCT tests. ‘’This spiralling delay is putting acute pressure on people across the country, initially the delays impacted people who needed their cars dropping their children to school and to travel to work, this past week has seen many calls relating to the consequences the delays will have on younger people seeking to sit their test’’.

Meanwhile, the RSA has confirmed in a letter to Aontú Leader Peader Toibin that car traders enjoy considerable advantages when it comes to booking NCT tests.

‘’Aontú believe that it is time to reform the system to ensure that road users who live in remote areas or rely completely undercurrent of transport to work at school are prioritised when it comes to NCT tests. We are seeking an immediate 12-month extension to all NCT certificates in light of the significant delays in experience in the system. We need to keep in mind the fact that there are many parts of the country where there is no public transport whatsoever’’, Mr Nelligan concluded.