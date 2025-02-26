One person hospitalised following M18 collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the M18 earlier this morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at around 7.45am in the southbound carriageway at Dromoland just past junction 11.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations were mobilised to the incident along with Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service. It’s understood that it took some time before emergency services were alerted to the incident.

As the collision occurred in lane 2, traffic continued to pass the scene on the inside in lane 1 and the hard shoulder. On arrival at the scene however, emergency closed the southbound carriageway from junction 11 and diverted traffic off the route.

Traffic was left backed up along the M18 as far as junction 12 at Killoo as well as towards and through Newmarket on Fergus.

It’s understood that one person was assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics and later removed to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident was cleared and the route fully reopened shortly after 9.30am.