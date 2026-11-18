Ryanair will commence a new service between Shannon and Toulouse, France, further expanding travel options for customers across the Mid-West and West of Ireland.

The new twice-weekly service will commence on 25 March 2027, operating on Mondays and Thursdays, and is the second new Ryanair route announced for Shannon Airport in recent weeks, following the earlier announcement of a new service to Milan Bergamo. Both routes will commence in March 2027, further strengthening Shannon Airport’s growing European network and together generating an estimated 50,000 additional seats as part of Shannon’s Summer 2027 programme.

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The addition of Toulouse provides direct access to one of France’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities. Known as La Ville Rose (The Pink City) for its distinctive terracotta architecture, Toulouse is renowned for its gastronomy, heritage and thriving aerospace and technology sectors, making it an attractive destination for both leisure and business travellers.

Welcoming the announcement, Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “The announcement of a second new Ryanair route for Shannon in recent weeks is a very positive reflection of the strong demand that exists across our extensive catchment area and of the confidence Ryanair continues to place in Shannon Airport.

“Toulouse is an excellent addition to our route network and will provide greater choice for our passengers while creating new opportunities to attract visitors to the West of Ireland. Following our strongest route programme in 17 years, we are pleased to maintain this momentum as we continue to grow connectivity for the communities and businesses we serve.”

Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Following the launch of our new Milan route for Summer 2027 earlier this month, we’re pleased to be back with more good news for our customers in the Mid-West as we launch another exciting new Summer 2027 route from Shannon – this time to Toulouse – a stunning city in the south-west of France. Toulouse is renowned for its unique blend of culture, history, gastronomy, and innovation, making it an ideal choice for everything from a weekend city break to a longer summer holiday. Whether you want to explore the city’s beautiful architecture, enjoy its famous food scene, or discover the wider Occitanie region, this new route offers even more choice at Europe’s lowest fares.

This exciting new Ryanair route from Shannon to Toulouse will operate twice weekly from 25 March 2027 and is available to book now via the Ryanair app/website.”

Commenting on the announcement, Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, said: “Toulouse is a destination that offers strong appeal for both leisure and business travellers, from its vibrant cultural scene and renowned food offering to its position as a major European aerospace hub.

“Working closely with Ryanair, our focus remains on developing routes that respond to customer demand and broaden the range of destinations available directly from Shannon Airport. This new service is another important step in expanding travel choice for passengers across the region.”