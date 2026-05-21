Lough Derg RNLI assists cruiser in difficulty on River Shannon

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked on Wednesday afternoon to assist two people on a 30ft motor cruiser which suffered engine failure on the River Shannon.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valenita Island in Co Kerry tasked the volunteer crew to a location south of Ballymacegan Island and north of Sally Island, 5mn above Portumna Bridge on the River Shannon.

The lifeboat crew launched at 3:50pm in good conditions.

- Advertisement -

Staff at Valentia Coast Guard Radio and the lifeboat liaised with Fergal Kearney, Lock and Bridge Keeper at Portumna Bridge, to facilitate opening the bridge to allow the lifeboat to exit the lake and proceed upriver to the casualty’s location.

As the lifeboat neared the northern end of the lake, Valentia Coast Guard informed the RNLI crew that the casualty vessel had been taken under tow by a passing cruiser and was making way downriver to Portumna Bridge. Valentia Coast Guard requested the lifeboat proceed to ensure all was well with the 2 casualties on board.

The lifeboat located the cruiser being moored alongside at safe harbour just north of Portumna Bridge. RNLI crew found the 2 people on board to be safe and well.

Volunteers reported their findings to Valentia Coast Guard. At 4:13pm the lifeboat departed the scene and was back at station at 4:52pm. The lifeboat was washed down and refuelled at 5:00pm

Commenting on the callout, Aoife Kennedy, Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: ‘As the boating season begins, we would remind boat users to ensure your vessel and engine are serviced.. If you get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble on the water, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio Channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.’