Kilrush RNLI responds to report of vessel sinking

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was tasked this afternoon to respond to reports of a vessel sinking off Scattery Island in the Shannon Estuary.

The alarm was raised shortly before 3.30pm when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report that a motor cruiser, with two people on board, was taking on water east of the island.

The Cappagh based volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were paged and requested to make their way to the scene.

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In the meantime, watch officers issued a radio message to any vessels in the area asking them to report anything they saw and respond to assist if they could.

The RNLI lifeboat launched and made its way to the area and quickly located the casualty vessel. The vessel was taken on tow to Kilrush Marina.

On Saturday, the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was tasked to an incident close to the mouth of the Shannon Estuary.

Rescue 115 was also scrambled to assist two paddleboarders reported to have gotten into difficulty and drifting at sea west of Kerry Head. While making their way to the location, all crews were stood down after it was confirmed the paddleboarders had been taken on board a passing vessel which went to their assistance.