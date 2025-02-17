Two rescued after dinghy capsized in Shannon Estuary

Two people were rescued by the crew of the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat on Sunday afternoon after they got into difficulty on the Shannon Estuary.

Shortly after 6.00pm, the Kilrush volunteer team was alerted by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre at Valentia in Kerry.

The Coast Guard had received a report that a sailing dinghy had overturned in difficult conditions south of Hog Island leaving two people in the water. With ever second counting, and light quickly fading, the lifeboat crew launched within eight minutes.

Upon arrival, Kilrush lifeboat crew faced challenging sea conditions that made locating the casualties and their upturned dinghy difficult. After an intensive search, both casualties were found and quickly retrieved from the water.

The pair were medically assessed onboard, with one showing signs of hypothermia. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the crew immediately returned to Kilrush Lifeboat Station at 6.25pm, where volunteers continued casualty care until an ambulance arrived. Both individuals were later taken to University Hospital Limerick, where they have since made a full recovery.

Shawna Johnson, Kilrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘This was a frightening experience for the casualties and we are delighted to hear they have made a full recovery and we wish them well.

‘From an operations perspective, everything aligned perfectly – from our station mechanic who spotted the dinghy capsize and called the Coast Guard, to the rapid launch of the lifeboat and the expert search and rescue efforts of our crew. The lifesaving work our volunteers do is essential, often challenging, and sometimes dangerous, but they are always prepared to drop everything and respond in a moment’s notice.’

The RNLI reminds everyone to always carry a means of calling for help and wear appropriate safety gear when on the water.

If you find yourself unexpectedly in trouble, remember to Float to Live:

Lie back in the water, keeping your head as far back as possible so your ears are wet.

Extend your arms and legs and try to remain calm until you regain control of your breathing.

If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.