Ryanair announces Summer ‘25 schedule from Shannon

Shannon Airport has welcomed Ryanair’s announcement of a new Madeira service and increased frequencies on eight popular services to/from Shannon this summer including Alicante, Edinburgh, Faro, Kaunas, Krakow, Malaga, Porto, and Reus.

Ryanair has also added extra seats to/from La Rochelle in April ahead of the highly anticipated European Rugby Champions Cup match between Munster and La Rochelle taking place in the Stade Marcel-Deflandre on Sat, 5 April.

Commenting on the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryanair’s Summer 2025 schedule at Shannon Airport. The new service to Madeira, increased frequencies on eight routes provides our passengers with even more travel options. This represents significant Ryanair traffic growth of over 17% for Shannon Airport.

- Advertisement -

We welcomed over 2.1 million passengers at Shannon Airport last year. With the right policies and support, we can achieve even more and are encouraged by the draft National Programme for Government’s commitment to maximizing the use of regional airports. We are proud to support Ryanair in connecting communities, bolstering the regional economy, and enhancing travel experiences. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and achieving further milestones.”

Launching their Shannon Airport summer schedule, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Brady, said: “As Ireland and Europe’s No.1 airline, we are pleased to announce Ryanair’s Summer 2025 schedule for Shannon, including our new Madeira route, which will operate 4 times per week from Sunday, 30th March. We have also added extra flights on another 8 routes to/from Shannon for Summer 2025, including Alicante, Edinburgh, Faro, Kaunas, Krakow, Malaga, Porto, and Reus, giving our mid-west customers even more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

The vast majority of this exciting Summer 2025 schedule will operate on Ryanair’s 3 Shannon-based aircraft ($300m investment) and will support over 1,500 local jobs, demonstrating Ryanair’s continued commitment to invest and grow at Ireland’s regional airports. We call on the new Irish Govt to help airlines, like Ryanair, to continue to grow at regional airports by expanding the scope for the 2026-2030 Regional Airports Programme to at least 3m passenger p.a., which would allow regional airports to grow traffic without being penalised for doing so.”

Ms Considine added: “Even though we’ve seen really really strong demand for routes from Shannon Airport and we’ve seen very high load factors on the routes coming through, we know we would if we had more routes we would fill them here but the aircraft aren’t available. The issue of getting aircraft out of Boeing is impacting the supply chain and the availability of aircraft.”

To celebrate the launch of Ryanair’s Summer 2025 schedule for Shannon and new Madeira route, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 available only at www.ryanair.com.