€4.5m for Active Travel in Clare welcomed

Fianna Faìil Senator Timmy Dooley has confirmed that €4.5m has been allocated for Active Travel projects in Clare.

The funding will be used for a variety of projects aimed at improving pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the area.

Senator Dooley said, “I am delighted to see such significant investment in active travel in Clare. This funding will help make our communities safer and more accessible for walkers and cyclists, and I am confident that these projects will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community”.

- Advertisement -

The headline project within the funding is the Tulla Road Rapid Implementation Active Travel Scheme with funding allocated of over €1.7 million. Some other key projects to be funded include pedestrian and cycle bridges, footpaths in Miltown Malbay, Spanish Point, and Ballycasey Close Green Area, pedestrian crossings in Lisdoonvarna, public lighting in Ennis, and walking and cycling infrastructure in Drumindoora. The funding will also support the creation of active travel offices and staff costs, as well as school-based initiatives such as SRTS (Safe Routes to School) programs.

“This investment shows a commitment to promoting sustainable and active travel options in Clare, and I look forward to seeing the results of these projects in the coming months and years. Fianna Fáil is committed to making active travel a real option for people and this funding is a step in that direction,” Senator Dooley added.

Also welcoming the news, Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey said it was significant that the current round of funding included assessment and preparatory work on future projects such as bridge crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The National funding of €290 million for the current year covers 1,200 Active Travel projects. This will contribute to the development of almost a thousand kilometres of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country by 2025.

“I look forward to seeing these projects getting under way in Clare over the coming months and I will work with Clare County Council to ensure they are delivered as quickly as possible,” Deputy Carey added.