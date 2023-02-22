N18 section to close overnight for essential works

Colas Joint Venture (CJV), on behalf of TII, will carry out essential tree maintenance on the N18 Southbound between the two junctions associated with Bunratty Village.

In order to cut back these large trees, there is a need to close the N18 Southbound between Junction 6 and Junction 6A Bunratty. We propose to undertake these works overnight tonight (Wednesday 22nd February), between the hours of 9pm and 6am.

These works are being carried out at night to take advantage of the reduced traffic volumes and minimise disruption to road users.

During this period, southbound traffic will exit the N18 at Junction 6 (Bunratty north) and travel through the Village, rejoining the N18 at Junction 6A (Bunratty South)

Diversion Plan…