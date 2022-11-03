R352 Ennis to Tulla closed after serious collision

The main Ennis to Tulla road has been closed near Clooney while emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision.

The incident, which involved an articulated lorry and a car, occurred at around 1.00pm on the R352 between Clooney Church and Norrie Henchy’s pub.

- Advertisement -

One person has been seriously injured.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station; National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident and remain at the scene.

It’s also expected that the route will remain closed for a number of hours pending completion of an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions

The road is currently closed and traffic is being diverted away from the area. Motorists travelling towards Ennis are advised to divert at or before Norrie Henchy’s Cross while traffic travelling in the direction of Tulla will be diverted at Clooney.