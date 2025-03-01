‘Transcend’ by Ronan McMahon at Clare Museum

Clare Arts Office, in conjunction with Clare Museum, will host ‘Transcend’, an art exhibition by Ronan McMahon at the Clare Museum, Ennis, from March 3 to March 29, inclusive.

Ronan McMahon is a self-taught artist and photographer based in Ennis, County Clare. His work is inspired by the natural beauty of his surroundings, as well as music and architecture.

Ronan’s artistic journey is marked by his ability to capture the colours and intricate shapes of nature through various media, including watercolour, ink, and acrylic.

Ronan has participated in joint exhibitions with the support of Clare Arts, including ‘Making a Show of Ourselves’, ‘Trio’ and a solo exhibition ‘Dreaming Light’, showcasing his talent and passion for visual arts.

His current exhibition ‘Transcend’ showcases a more introspective and abstract style, exploring internal landscapes through the translation of words into paintings, mainly using the medium of acrylic on canvas.