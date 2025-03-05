Significant investment planned for Limerick/Galway rail services

Figures released by Iarnród Éireann confirm that the number of passenger journeys on rail services between Limerick and Galway, via Ennis, Oranmore and Athenry, have increased by over 17% in 2024.

The company has also confirmed to Deputy Cooney that significant investment in rail services between Limerick and Galway are included in its capital investment programme, which will jump from €700 million in 2025 to €2.5 billion in 2029.

In response to a Parliamentary Question submitted by the Clare TD, Iarnród Eireann stated that passenger journeys increased by 20% between Limerick and Ennis (86,030 to 102,832), 2% between Ennis and Athenry (214,648 to 219,152), 27% between Athenry and Galway (229,067 to 290,436) and 26% between Oranmore and Galway (97,079 to 122,746). Overall, 735,166 journeys occurred last year compared to 626,824 compared to 2023.

- Advertisement -

Iarnród Eireann says it is undertaking Passing Loop studies at Cratloe, Clarecastle and Crusheen to facilitate much enhanced capacity on the line. Platform extensions are also planned for Sixmilebridge, Ennis, Gort, Ardrahan and Craughwell.

Elsewhere, plans for the development of new stations at Moyross and Ballysimon in Limerick are advancing. Stakeholder Consultation in relation to the development of Moyross Station is ongoing and a planning application for the development, which is located at the rear of Corpus Christi Primary School, will be submitted by mid-2025. The proposed development of a station at Ballysimon in Limerick is currently at ‘Option Selection’ phase with the project progressing to preliminary design phase in Quarter 2 of 2025. Meanwhile, freight operations between Limerick and Foynes Port will commence in late 2026.

In Galway, the upgrade and expansion of Ceannt Station will be completed in 2026 while planning permission has recently been secured for a new platform and track loop to boost capacity at Oranmore.

“This increased level of investment is long overdue and very much welcomed,” explained Deputy Cooney. “Iarnród Éireann’s commitment to increasing capacity on the rail services between Limerick and Galway is backed up by the increased passenger journeys on the line during 2024, it’s obvious to anyone who uses the service that as soon as capacity is increased, user demand rises to match it. I’m a regular user myself and the service is brilliant.”

He continued, “At an Iarnród Éireann briefing held in Limerick on February 20th, company Chief Executive Jim Meade outlined plans for major capital investment in rail services, including the development of Passing Loops to deliver much enhanced capacity on the line. He also reaffirmed Iarnród Éireann’s commitment to the development of a rail spur to Shannon Airport that would branch off the main railway line at Cratloe and would also include stops at Bunratty, Shannon town centre and the Shannon Free Zone. Such a development would result in Shannon Airport becoming the first Irish airport to be connected by rail, which would hand it a competitive advantage that would open new opportunities for expanding services.”

“I also have enquired with the Department of Transport and Iarnród Éireann in respect of the proposed reopening of Crusheen railway station and I am awaiting a response,” added Deputy Cooney. “The inclusion of Crusheen in ongoing Passing Loop studies does, however, bode well for the company’s future plans for the site.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Cooney has requested the Department of Transport to engage with the Office of Public Works (OPW) on redressing the occasional flooding of the main Limerick to Ennis railway line at Ballycar.

Deputy Cooney expressed his disappointment that a steering group established to examine the issue has not met since a report on possible solutions to the problem was published in December 2020.

“I have requested the Minister for Transport to engage with the OPW with a view to expediting a resolution to the ongoing flooding of the rail line at Ballycar. This includes reconvening the steering group, which comprises Iarnród Éireann, the OPW, Clare County Council and the Geological Survey Ireland,” stated Deputy Cooney.

“Iarnród Éireann has previously stated that a technically feasible drainage solution will cost €16.7M and will require Exchequer funding. If we are serious about increasing the number of the number of people choosing to travel by rail, then we need to push ahead with appointing a consultant to progress this project through preliminary and detailed design,” he concluded.