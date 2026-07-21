Water from Ennis supply used to support other communities

Hundreds of thousands of litres of water are being tankered from Ennis to locations around county Clare which are experiencing issues with their local supplies.

A fleet of tankers have been filling with water from a hydrant at Ashline on the Kilrush Road in Ennis. Each tanker has a capacity of 35,000 litres. While the tankers are being filled, local households and businesses have reported experiencing low water pressure.

Locals also expressed concern about the number of tanker trucks filling at that location and said they received no notification that there might be an issue locally.

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Uisce Éireann has confirmed however that the tankers are being used to provide water to areas of the county where it is required.

A spokesperson for the utility confirmed: “Uisce Éireann can confirm that this is part of targeted tankering operations to support water supplies in County Clare during the current period of exceptionally high water use.

These operations form part of a range of measures being implemented to protect and maintain supplies for customers in areas experiencing sustained pressure on the network. This approach is being used in a controlled and monitored manner.

Alongside targeted nighttime restrictions, these measures are helping to maintain water supplies for communities across the county. Uisce Éireann is continuing to appeal to customers to conserve water where possible to help protect supplies and reduce pressure on the network.

Uisce Éireann cannot comment on individual customer or business circumstances. Any business customer experiencing low pressure or interruptions to supply is encouraged to contact Uisce Éireann’s Business Customer Line on 0818 778 778.”