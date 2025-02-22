Strong winds and heavy rain expected overnight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Wind and Rain warning for large portion of the country this Sunday including Clare.

Forecasters are warning of “very strong and gusty southerly winds together with spells of heavy rain.”

The possible impacts of the poor weather include:

• Difficult travel conditions

• Localised flooding

• Fallen trees & loose debris

• Poor visibility

The warning will come into effect at 2.00am on Sunday and remain in place until 3.00pm

If anyone has travel plans for Sunday, the other affected counties are Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow.