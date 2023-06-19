Thunderstorm warning for Clare until Wednesday night

Met Éireann has issued three Status Yellow thunderstorm warnings for a number of counties including Clare.

The warnings will run consecutively and effectively mean that we can expect thunderstorms and heavy rain until 11.00pm on Wednesday.

The first warning will take effect at midday today and remain in place until midnight.

The affected counties including Clare, Cavan, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Westmeath

The second warning will come into effect at midday today and stay in place until 10.00pm on Tuesday for the same areas.

Met Éireann is warning that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely.

They say the possible impacts include:

Spot flooding

Poor visibility

Difficult travelling conditions

Power outages

With a third alert set to commence at 10.00pm on Tuesday, the warning is effectively in place from midday today until 11.00pm on Wednesday.