Communities reminded nighttime water restrictions continue

Uisce Éireann is asking customers in Clare to conserve water as increased use during the current spell of warm weather means supplies are being used faster than water can be treated and stored in local reservoirs.

Periods of sustained high demand can lead to reduced pressure and, in some cases, interruptions to the availability of water for customers. As a result of high demand, Uisce Éireann has implemented targeted nighttime restrictions to protect daytime supply for homes and businesses.

Targeted nighttime restrictions are in place from 10pm until 8am, in the following areas: Ennistymon, Lahinch, Liscannor, Doolin, Lisdoonvarna, Fanore, Ballyvaughan, Kilfenora and Kilshanny.

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The overnight restrictions will remain in place pending a further operational assessment on Wednesday, 22 July. Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor water levels closely in Clare and adjust operations daily based on demand, usage and weather conditions.

In North Clare, targeted tankering operations continue to replenish treated water reservoirs and support local water supplies and customers in areas where we are seeing increased demand for water.

Darragh Conneely, Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann renewed his appeal to communities across Clare to support the conservation measures. “Nighttime restrictions are being implemented to support treated reservoir recovery and maintain daytime supply.

Conserving water will help protect resources and maintain supply for all. When there is an increase in temperatures it leads to a rise in demand for water. Water is a hugely precious resource, and it is important we all play our part to conserve water. Simple steps taken at home, in the garden and at work can make a real difference in protecting supply during this time,” said Darragh.

More information on water conservation can be found here.

Tips to Conserve Water

Drop the hose: Use a rose-head watering can over a hose or sprinkler. Aim for the roots. Water plants early or late in the day to limit evaporation.

Take short showers instead of a bath: Reducing your shower time can save up to 10 litres of water per minute. A typical bath uses 80 litres

Turn off the tap: Not running water while brushing your teeth or shaving can save up to 6 litres a minute. Keep a jug of water in the fridge for drinks.

Fill up your appliances: Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they have a full load.

Fix dripping taps: A single dripping tap can waste between 5,000 and 10,000 litres of water a year.

Use a basin in the sink: Use a basin when rinsing vegetables or washing dishes and reuse that water for your plants .

Clean the car with a sponge: When washing your car, avoid the hose and use a bucket and sponge instead.

Install a water butt: Use it to collect rainwater from your gutters for gardening or washing the yard.

Pick plants wisely: Opt for low-water plants like lavender or olive trees. Established plants and lawns often don’t need watering unless there’s a drought

Lock in moisture: Add bark or plant material to flower beds to prevent evaporation or use gel beads in pots to keep roots hydrated.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online at Report a Leak. Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the Text Alert page.