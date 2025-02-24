Power restored to homes after lightning strike in Kilkee

Update: Power as now been restored to all affected customers.

Around 150 properties have been left without power following a cloud-to-ground lightning strike in West Clare this morning.

At least one lightning strike was recorded south of Kilkee town leaving in the area with electricity. Homes in the Bealaha area have also been affected.

According to ESB Newtork’s Powercheck app, power is estimated to be restored by 1.00pm.

There are no reports of damage at this time. The lightning strike occurred at around 10.53am.

Further thunderstorm activity continues to be recorded in West Clare while heavy rain has also been reported.

Irish forecaster WeathÉire told The Clare Herald that heavy showers will continue through the rest of Monday afternoon and evening.

“Spot flooding is possible during these intense downpours. Shannon Airport recorded 3mm of rainfall in just fifteen minutes during one heavy shower before 11.00am. Drier and brighter weather is expected during Tuesday.”