Cullaun Sailing Club shortlisted for prestigious award

Cullaun Sailing Club has been shortlisted for the prestigious “Club of the Year Award” by the Irish Sailing Association.

The winners will be announced this Friday Night, 28th February at an awards ceremony in Dublin. Also shortlisted in the same category are Royal Irish Yacht Club, Dublin; Skerries Sailing Club, Co. Dublin; and Glandore Harbour Yacht Club, Co. Cork.

Cullaun Sailing Club is a small dinghy sailing club that is nestled between Tulla and Kilkishen Village on Cullaun Lake. They have been in existence since the early eighties and five years ago they built their own clubhouse at the lake.

In the last few years, membership has been increasing steadily and in 2024 over sixty children took part in their two-week summer camps under the watchful eye of senior instructor Laura Collins.

More than thirty adults attended adult introductory courses catering for beginners and improvers. And the Women on the Water classes, sponsored by Clare Local Sports Partnership, also proved very popular.

Commodore Jim O’Sullivan said: “Being recognised by the Irish Sailing Association is an incredible honour, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together. This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of not just the committee, but of everyone involved in Cullaun Sailing Club. This nomination is a testament to all the hard work, dedication and passion of our members, volunteers, and supporters.

“Over the past few years, we have strived to create an inclusive and vibrant community that celebrates the joy of sailing, fosters new talent, and promotes the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. It is great to see so many new members of all ages taking up a sport. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Irish Sailing Association for this recognition and to our members for their continuous support. To be nominated for such an award shows how far the club has come.

We look forward to the upcoming awards ceremony and celebrating this achievement with you all,” he added.