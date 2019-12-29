Details of 2020 Ennis Book Club Festival confirmed

The 2020 Ennis Book Club Festival will open on Friday 6th March with Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling featuring best friends and co-authors of the phenomenally successful series of Aisling books, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

The books have been described variously as joyful, emotional, heartfelt, and hilarious, and ‘a loving ode to a certain type of Irish woman.’

Saturday morning will see the return of a firm festival favourite – 10 Books You Should Read this year with bestselling authors Ruth Gilligan and Neil Hegarty. Ruth Gilligan is a novelist from Dublin who has published four novels to date and was the youngest person ever to top the Irish Bestsellers’ List. Neil Hegarty grew up in Derry. His novels include The Jewel, published to widespread praise in 2019; and Inch Levels, which was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Novel of the Year award. Novelist and yoga-guru Paula McGrath will chair the authors’ passionate recommendations.

On Saturday also, the Festival welcomes the return of BAFTA nominated award winning writer, international poet, performer playwright, artist and broadcaster, Lemn Sissay reading from his acclaimed one-man play, Something Dark. Something Dark has been performed throughout the world, adapted for BBC Radio 3, and has been described as ‘stunning.’

Saturday night at Ennis Book Club Festival means the welcome and popular return of Seán Rocks, this year interviewing acclaimed novelist Sarah Moss. Sarah Moss is the author of six novels, and her most recent novel is the international best-selling Ghost Wall. She also writes non-fiction about travel, nature and place.

On Sunday 6th March in one of the EBCF closing events, Sunday Miscellany comes to EBCF 2020 and glór for a special recording of the iconic Sunday morning radio show. With contributions from new and established writers alike, Sunday Miscellany has been a part of Sunday mornings since 1968. It is essential listening to many thousands across Ireland and more around the world. Expect magical readings, and music that will transport you.

These 5 events are now on sale at glór box office at an early bird price of €55 or priced individually – a perfect present for the bookworm in your life.

The full programme for the 2020 Festival will be announced shortly, with lots of unique events, new initiatives and a young people’s programme with Clare Library.