Ei Electronics Supports Local Students’ Studies

Ei Electronics has come on board Limerick Institute of Technology’s Leaders@LIT Programme, funding Scholarships that will support two LIT Engineering students for the duration of their studies.

Set up by the LIT Foundation, the programme provides access to college for students who might otherwise would not be able to pursue higher education.

The Ei Scholarship recipients Colm Clancy and Katie O’Keefe, along with other awardees and donors who have contributed to the Leaders@LIT programme were recognised at a special ceremony recently at LIT’s Moylish campus. Senior Ei Executives were in attendance to present both Colm and Katie with their Awards alongside former Munster and Ireland rugby captain Paul O’Connell.

Speaking at the event, President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane, said: “The Leaders@LIT Scholarship Awards embody our mission and what we are about as a higher education institution, enabling people to participate in higher education in circumstances where they may otherwise be unable to do so. For donors gathered at this ceremony, your support is a vote of confidence in the students’ abilities and an acknowledgement of their value to their community, society and the future economy of the region. It is a vote of confidence in the next generation of leaders who may not have otherwise got this opportunity.”

Colm and Katie were shortlisted to come to the Ei Campus in Shannon earlier this year as part of the scholarship application process. Having previously committed to supporting one student on the Programme, Ei Executives decided that both students were deserving of the Company’s support and extended it to two scholarships over a three year duration. Ei Electronics Manufacturing Projects Manager Paul Kilbridge stated, “Scholarship Programmes such as these are a fantastic opportunity for local employers like ourselves to create a stream of future engineering talent, and Ei is delighted to be involved.”

Now in its sixth year, the Leaders@LIT student scholarships is supported by many other large employers in the Mid-West and globally such as; Bank of Ireland, Cook Medical, Edward Life Sciences and Analog Devices, among many others.