New podcast features Kilmihil’s Eoin Keane

A new series of podcasts in Irish, supported by Foras na Gaeilge which launched tomorrow (04/08/20) will feature Kilmihil man, Eoin Keane.

The podcast entitled ‘Comhrá le hÓgie’ is presented by An Rinn author, Ógie Ó Céilleachair, who had great success in April and May with a series of podcasts based on his books ‘Cúpla’ and ‘Katfish’.

Ógie will interview Kilmihil native, Eoin Keane, who lives and works in Bruessels. Eoin can regularly be heard on Radio na Gaeltachta as a political commentator particularly at election time. His forensic knowledge had been drawn upon during the many twists and turns of the Brexit crisis since 2016. Eoin has also spent time working in Washington DC.

Other guests who will feature on the ‘Comhrá le hÓgie Podcast’ are Emily O’Shaughnessy, a third level secondary teacher in training and a successful blogger; renowned traditional musician, multi-instrumentalist and academic, Loiuse Mulcahy; Tadhg Ó Foghlú from the Gaeltacht of An Rinn in Waterford but currently based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Áine Breathnach from the Gaeltacht of An Rinn in Waterford but currently based in Swden; Billy Breathnach from the Gaeltacht of An Rinn in Waterford but currently based in Madrid, Spain

Comhrá le hÓgie can be accessed from the platforms Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.