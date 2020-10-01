€125k boost for sport and physical activity in Clare

Sport and physical activity in Clare has received a welcome boost, with €125,650 being allocated to the county through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The allocation is part of a total investment package of €7.3 million in Dormant Accounts Funding announced by Sport Ireland for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

Sport Ireland’s investment aims to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Included in the allocation to Clare is €31,550 for a new community sports hub in Shannon; €40,000 for the continued development of Kilrush community sports hub; €13,000 for the development of an app that will allow people with disabilities have more inclusive opportunities in accessing outdoor trails; €6,000 for youth leadership; and €35,100 for the development of an urban adventure hub in Ennis.

Speaking about the new round of Dormant Accounts Funding, Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD, said: “A key priority for Government is the targeting of resources at programmes that seek to address inequalities in sports participation, in particular socio-economic disadvantage. Similarly, we are keen to ensure that interventions are in place to boost participation levels among people with disabilities. The range of measures funded through the Dormant Accounts Fund is helping to make sport and physical activity more inclusive and accessible for many people right across Ireland.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, added: “The positive impact of sport and physical activity on our physical and mental wellbeing cannot be overstated. The current pandemic has confirmed the critical importance of sport to Irish society and the uplift it provides to people’s spirits. While keeping us fit, regular physical activity is an excellent social outlet for many. The investment package announced today will have a positive impact on the health of the nation, and support the growth of community and social cohesion through sport.”

Among the successful Dormant Accounts Fund projects announced are 13 new innovation projects.

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, said: “Sport Ireland is delighted with the significant investment of €990,000 in innovation for sports inclusion. These creative innovation projects have the potential to create solutions to the problems that exist in sports participation. The announcement of 13 innovation projects is very welcome, stimulating collaboration within and beyond the sports sector.”

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, commented: “The increase in Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland, supported by national governing bodies and local sports partnerships, to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of communities throughout Ireland. Key to the work of Sport Ireland is the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to partake in sport and physical activity, no matter what their circumstances.”

As with previous funding announced, the investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy and the National Physical Activity Plan. A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop-out from physical activity.

CEO of Clare Sports Partnership, John Sweeney, said: “We are delighted with this announcement. It will add real value to the work that we are engaged in at present. The level of funding is testament to the partnership work that our superb staff have developed with communities and schools in the county. The past seven months have been very tough on communities, especially those that experience disadvantage. This investment will help to ensure that, in the future, there is a level playing field for everyone.”

See the full list of funded projects at: https://www.sportireland.ie/sites/default/files/media/document/2020-09/dormant-accounts-funding-allocations-2020.pdf