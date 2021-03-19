‘Here Comes The Sun’ helps students

View the Here Comes The Sun video here

The cyber world has many advantages when it comes to providing students with opportunities to be innovative, creative and expressive.

The Here Comes the Sun project, has filled a void for students who wish to express themselves in a visual and artistic platform. The project is fosters students’ creativity while also connecting communities across county Clare.

In conjunction with the Clare Education Centre, Clare Sports Partnership, Clare Age Friendly Programme and the Clare County Council, the Here Comes the Sun Committee (Darryl Eade, Moira Murrihy, Gary Walsh, Gary Tyrrell & Natasha Coughlan) invited primary and secondary school students across Clare to be part of this exciting new initiative.

“Here Comes the Sun” is a Keep Well initiative supported by the Clare County Council. This initiative combines sport, music, film and poetry to offer a snap shot of what life during Covid 19 is like for people in Clare.

This project was a resounding success with students from Killaloe to Kilfenora contributing video clips, poetry and short stories. Music plays a central role in this project which features musical performances from the Farrell family in New Quay and Craig Pete from Shannon.

It also features a few well known faces from across County Clare which viewers will be more than familiar with.

The first of two productions has been released. Part One paints a bleak picture of the realities faced by people during lockdown.

Part Two, which is due for release on Friday the 26th of March celebrates communities across County Clare, fills us with hope and instils pride in our county.