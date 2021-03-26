Rescue 115 assisting stricken trawler off west coast

Update:

7.05pm – Rescue 115 has now returned to base after making two trips to the casualty vessel.

The Irish Naval vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw is due to reach the scene later tonight. If conditions permit, the Naval ship will attempt to tow the trawler back to port.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter is currently involved in a long-range operation to assist the crew of a fishing trawler which has suffered engine failure off the Irish coast.

Rescue 115 was dispatched to the scene 70 nautical miles/130 kilometres off the Kerry coast shortly after 1.00pm today. The scene is 125 nautical miles/231 kilometres south west of Shannon Airport. Because of strong headwinds, it took the helicopter crew about 90 minutes to reach the scene.

The trawler’s skipper raised the alarm early this morning, advising the Irish Coast Guard that all attempts to restart the engine had been unsuccessful and that they were drifting without power. Several other trawlers that were in the area are also understood to have offered assistance.

A tug had been sent from Castletownbere but was forced to return to port after being struck by a freak wave and sustaining damage to its wheelhouse.

The Irish Naval vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw is now on its way to meet the trawler.

Rescue 115 has already flown from the vessel to Castletownbere and has returned to the scene for a second time. It’s understood the ship’s crew have opted to remain on board while the option to airlift them to safety was available.

It’s thought that the trawler, which is based in West Cork, has a crew of seven on board.

If the vessel’s engine can’t be restarted, a specialist tug will have been sent to tow the trawler to safety.

The operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.