Busy start for new Kilrush RNLI Operations Manager

Kilrush RNLI’s new Lifeboat Operations Manger (LOM) Shawna Johnson has hit the ground running in her new post already managing two calls over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Friday last, 30 April, Kilrush RNLI assisted a fishing vessel with two people onboard after its propeller had become tangled in lobster pots north of Loop Head Lighthouse. Kilrush RNLI located the disabled vessel and took it on tow to Carrigaholt Pier, a distance of approximately 11 nautical miles.

Yesterday, Kilrush RNLI responded to a report that a kayaker had capsized and was unable to recover themselves back into their kayak. A concerned onlooker spotted the casualty in Rinneville Bay, north west of Kilcredaun Lighthouse as they were swimming beside their kayak while making their way to shore.

Kilrush RNLI volunteers arrived on scene and located the casualty a few metres from the shore. As Kilrush RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was restricted by depth, Kilkee Coast Guard shore based unit assisted the casualty to safety from the shore.

Shawna Johnson was appointed volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager at Kilrush RNLI in April and has hit the ground running, overseeing three call outs since taking over the helm. Shawna is not a stranger to the station, having served in the role of Deputy Launching Authority prior to her new position.

As Lifeboat Operations Manager, Shawna will now be responsible for managing all operational activities at the RNLI station, as well as authorising lifeboat launches.

Shawna said: ‘Summer brings more people to the coast, which means more emergency call outs and Kilrush RNLI remain ready to launch should they be required. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team of volunteers at Kilrush Lifeboat Station who are ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea. Following a busy Bank Holiday weekend we continue to urge anyone who sees somebody in trouble in the water or along the coast to use VHF Ch 16 or Dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.’