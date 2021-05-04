Renovo creates 30 jobs at new EMEA HQ in Shannon

Renovo Motors Inc, an automotive data management software company has formally announced the establishment of its EMEA Headquarters and Software Development Hub in Shannon Co. Clare which will create at least 30 jobs over the next three years.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Founded in 2010, Renovo has designed and developed the world’s most advanced data management solution to greatly enhance the development of future software-defined vehicles. The award-winning platform being developed by Renovo enables intelligent data capture and management from advanced software-defined vehicle architectures which is then optimised to enhance and improve performance, safety and speed to market for the current and next generation of vehicle OEMs.

Located in the Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) in Shannon, key functions at Renovo’s EMEA HQ and Software Development Hub will include management, software development, engineering, and business development.

Renovo will be recruiting in the areas of Program Management, Software Architecture/Development, and Artificial Intelligence/Engineering in the coming months. To explore opportunities to join the team based in Shannon, visit Careers — Renovo where specific job listings will appear over time.

Chris Heiser, CoFounder, and CEO, Renovo said: “As our business continues to expand across the EMEA Region, it became critically important to establish a strong headquarters presence in the EU that would support our objectives for the region. After a thorough investigation of potential sites, I am delighted to say that Ireland’s Mid-West became the obvious location for Renovo’s EMEA HQ. This decision was made all the easier with the Mid-West’s established community of Auto-tech companies and the opportunity to leverage our local efforts with key partners like Jaguar Land Rover, Seagate, and Cisco.”

Dennis Hamann, Managing Director, EMEA, Renovo said: “We are excited to be announcing Renovo’s new EMEA Headquarters at the Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) facility in Shannon. As a founding member of FMCI, our new HQ will allow us the perfect opportunity to scale locally in support of this project, and others across the greater EMEA region. We have been incredibly impressed with the expertise and assistance provided by IDA Ireland and look forward to benefiting from the rich technical and commercial talent pool that Ireland’s Mid-West has to offer. And personally speaking, I could not be more pleased to return to Europe with my family and lead our dynamic organisation’s continued growth within the EMEA region.”

For more information visit www.renovo.auto