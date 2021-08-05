Ei to sponsor Peter’s round-the-world solo sail

Ei Electronics has been announced as lead sponsor for Limerick-man Peter Lawless in his quest to be the first Irishman to sail solo non-stop, around the world.

52-year-old Peter Lawless is planning to commence his epic trip from Kilrush harbour later this month, and using a sextant and charts will navigate via the 5 Great Capes. He is hoping the trip will take about 8 months, but is prepared for up to ten. The trip is made all the more daunting in that Peter will be unassisted.

“Ei Electronics was attracted by the sheer enormity of the challenge facing Peter and his determination to succeed in what is essentially a personal challenge” commented Peter Murphy of Ei Electronics. “We are delighted to be his lead sponsor, and support a local man in his quest to circumnavigate the globe unassisted.”

Growing up, Peter sailed with his parents, brothers and sister. He started in an Optimist dinghy at the age of four. His yacht is a Rival 41, a standard production offshore cruising yacht that has been meticulously ugraded for the challenge, making her perfect for this circumnavigation challenge.

“The support from Ei has helped me greatly in my preparation for this quest. I have always wanted to sail around the world, every aspect of the challenge is exciting for me. In 1996 my Father came back after a 3-year solo circumnavigation at the age of 70, sailing into Kilrush Marina. He was and remains a huge inspiration for me”, says Peter.

Peter now lives in Annascaul village near Dingle with his wife Kathy, and three children Emily, Rachel and PJ along with 4 grandchildren. He plans to depart in the second half of August. Ei will be tracking his progress closely along the way.

Listen to Peter Lawless when he featured on Clare FM’s Atlantic Tales series earlier this year.