ASL collaborates on new autonomous aircraft program

Global aviation services provider ASL Aviation Holdings, and Reliable Robotics Corporation, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems have confirmed collaboration to explore the use of automated aircraft.

Together, the companies will select a suitable aircraft for Reliable’s Remotely Operated Aircraft System with initial focus on large twin engine turboprop freighters.

“This collaboration between ASL and Reliable is anchored on a common purpose to fully evaluate how remote and single pilot technologies can be developed and used to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective cargo and passenger services,” said ASL Aviation Holdings Director, Hugh Flynn. “At ASL we are looking at how new technologies will change and improve aviation, and how we can be at the forefront of that change to offer enhanced services to our customers.

ASL and Reliable will jointly assess the demand for remotely operated aircraft in Europe. Both companies are part of the ASL CargoVision Forum, which brings together those engaged in the development of sustainable aviation technologies.

Myles Goeller, Chief Business Officer of Reliable Robotics said, “ASL and Reliable see urgent market demand for automated systems that will enhance safety, increase utilization of aircraft assets and support sustainability goals. ASL shares our commitment to investing in pioneering technology development to serve industry needs and improve how goods and people are transported.”

In addition to remotely piloted air cargo services, the companies will evaluate aircraft suitable for remotely piloted humanitarian operations.

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with airlines based in Europe, South Africa and Asia, is a world leader in ACMI airline operations serving major cargo and passenger airlines.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL’s seven airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe. ASL also have joint venture and associate airlines FlySafair in South Africa, K-Mile Asia in Thailand and Quikjet Airlines in India. The group also includes several leasing entities.

ASL Aviation Holdings operates cargo services for the world’s leading express parcel integrators and online retailers. Group airlines also operate scheduled and charter passenger services under its own airline brands on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa.

ASL has a global team of 3.000 people of 51 nationalities. The Group has a fleet of 130 aircraft that includes 7 aircraft types ranging from the turbo prop ATR 72 to the Boeing 747. Discover more at www.aslaviationholdings.com

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation as soon as possible. The company’s automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and will expand access to more locations. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce.

Learn more at https://reliable.co.