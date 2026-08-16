Four Clare students prepare for WorldSkills Ireland 2026

Four students and apprentices from County Clare will compete on the national stage when WorldSkills Ireland returns to RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, from 16th – 18th September.

WorldSkills Ireland, the country’s leading showcase of skills, apprenticeships, Further Education and Training, and skills-based careers, will bring together Ireland’s next generation of talent for three action-packed days of live competitions, interactive experiences and opportunities to explore education, training and career pathways.

More than 160 students and apprentices will compete across 31 live National Skills competitions. Working under competition conditions, they will demonstrate industry-standard skills in real time, showcasing the talent, knowledge and technical expertise required across Ireland’s workforce.

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Competitions will cover sectors including construction, manufacturing and engineering, automotive, creative arts, hospitality and tourism and digital technology.

Representing County Clare at WorldSkills Ireland 2026 are:

Niall McMahon from Ennis, competing in Cabinet Making

Lucas Maier from Tulla, competing in Cooking

Yeshuah O’Brien from Killaloe, competing in Cooking

Colm Lacey from Lahinch, competing in Toolmaking

The live competitions are at the heart of WorldSkills Ireland, giving visitors the opportunity to see the skill, precision and commitment involved in apprenticeship and technical careers.

They also allow students, parents, teachers and guidance counsellors to see first-hand the standards expected by industry and the wide range of progression and career opportunities available through apprenticeships and Further Education and Training.

Commenting ahead of the event, Ray English, WorldSkills Ireland Chair, said:

“Skills and apprenticeships are fundamental to Ireland’s future. They support our economy, strengthen industries and create real opportunities for people across the country. WorldSkills Ireland brings that message to life by showing young people the value of practical learning and the rewarding careers it can lead to.

“The event also has an important role to play in changing perceptions. Apprenticeships and technical careers are not alternative or lesser routes; they are ambitious pathways that require real ability and can lead to long-term success. By seeing competitors perform at a national level, students can better understand the standard involved and the opportunities open to them.”

Alongside the competitions, WorldSkills Ireland 2026 will offer students, parents, teachers and guidance counsellors the opportunity to explore skills and apprenticeship, Further Education and Training, and skills-based pathways through interactive demonstrations, hands-on “Try a Skill” experiences, industry talks and direct engagement with employers, industry bodies and education and training providers.

The event aims to challenge outdated perceptions surrounding vocational and technical careers, while highlighting the vital role that skilled people play in supporting communities, strengthening industries and driving Ireland’s economy.

WorldSkills Ireland will once again run alongside The Irish Times Higher Options. Together, the events will allow visiting students to explore the full range of options available after school, including university, apprenticeships, Further Education and Training, tertiary programmes and skills-based careers, during a single visit to the RDS.

With more than 30,000 visitors expected and over 300 schools set to attend, WorldSkills Ireland 2026 will provide a unique platform for young people to meet employers and education providers, experience skills in action, and discover the education, training and career pathways available to them.

WorldSkills Ireland 2026 takes place from Wednesday 16th September to Friday 18th September 2026 at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin.

For further information and to register, visit www.worldskillsireland.ie or follow WorldSkills Ireland on social media.