Munster Rugby and Só Hotels sign two-year partnership deal

Munster Rugby and Só Hotels are delighted to announce a new two-year partnership which will see Só Hotels become the Official Hotel Partner of Munster Rugby.

The partnership, which commences for the 2026/27 season, will see Só Hotels work closely with Munster Rugby across a range of match-day, supporter, hospitality and promotional initiatives.

Só Hotels operates six hotels across Ireland, including three in Munster — Castletroy Park Hotel and Castle Oaks House Hotel in Limerick, and Charleville Park Hotel in Cork — giving the group a particularly strong fit with Munster Rugby and its supporter base.

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The wider Só Hotels group also includes Lough Rea Hotel & Spa in Galway, Athlone Springs Hotel and The Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise, providing convenient accommodation options for Munster supporters travelling to away fixtures around the country.

As Munster Rugby’s exclusive hotel partner, Só Hotels will have a presence at Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park, as well as across Munster Rugby’s digital and supporter channels.

Pat McDonagh, owner of Só Hotels, said the partnership was a natural fit.

“Munster Rugby is one of the great sporting institutions of this country and we are delighted that Só Hotels will now become its Official Hotel Partner.

“We have three hotels in Munster — Castletroy Park Hotel, Castle Oaks House Hotel and Charleville Park Hotel — so there is a very natural connection between our group and Munster Rugby.

“Munster supporters travel in huge numbers and create a tremendous sense of occasion around match weekends. We want our hotels to become part of that experience, both for home games and when supporters are travelling around the country.

“With hotels in Loughrea, Athlone and Portlaoise as well, we can also provide convenient bases for supporters travelling to games against Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

“We are looking forward to working with Munster Rugby over the next two years and developing a partnership that delivers real benefits for supporters.”

Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Munster Rugby, welcomed Só Hotels to Munster Rugby’s commercial partner family.

“We are delighted to welcome Só Hotels as Munster Rugby’s Official Hotel Partner.

“The group’s footprint makes this a particularly strong partnership for Munster Rugby and our supporters. Castletroy Park Hotel and Castle Oaks House Hotel in Limerick and Charleville Park Hotel in Cork give Só Hotels a significant presence within the country, while The Killeshin Hotel, Lough Rea Hotel & Spa and Athlone Springs Hotel offer additional options for supporters travelling to away fixtures across Ireland.

“Our supporters are at the heart of Munster Rugby and we look forward to working with Só Hotels to develop offers and initiatives that enhance their experience, whether they are supporting Munster at home or on the road.”

The partnership will include Só Hotels branding at Munster Rugby home fixtures, match programme advertising, digital and social media activation, player content opportunities and access to Munster Rugby events and hospitality.

It will also provide a platform for Só Hotels and Munster Rugby to collaborate on match-day accommodation, supporter promotions and other initiatives throughout the season.

Further details of supporter offers and partnership initiatives will be announced during the season.