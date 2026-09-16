Bunratty Castle to host Traditional Harvest Day

Ireland’s agricultural heritage and the Fair Days of the 19th century will be brought to life when a ‘Traditional Harvest Day’ returns to Bunratty Folk Park on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Rural Irish life and traditions from over a century ago will be showcased as part of the family day out, which will feature a display of vintage machinery and tractors, crafts demonstrations, and dancers, musicians and performers from across the Banner County.

A traditional threshing machine will be put to work, giving visitors an insight into how neighbours and friends once gathered during the harvest in the spirit of ‘meitheal’. Enthusiasts will be on hand to speak about the evolution of their artefacts and vintage farm machinery on display on the day, including tractors and stationary engines. Visitors can also view a range of ploughs, hay rakes, root cutters (pulpers), and turnip mangles.

- Advertisement -

The public will be able to witness skilled craftspeople at work, including Tom Delaney as he carries on the time-honoured tradition of basket making, while Elizabeth O’Connor will demonstrate the ancient craft of wool spinning using locally sourced wool, a practice first introduced by Neolithic farmers over 6,000 years ago. Bunratty’s Bean an Tí will also be on hand throughout the day to demonstrate the timeless art of traditional bread and butter making.

There will be entertainment from a mix of local Clare talent including Clarecastle/Ballyea, Crusheen and Corofin Comhaltas Groups, while Balor O’Brien will regale passersby with tales of bygone days and traditional ways from Mac’s Pub on Village Street. Traditional Irish dance performances will be provided by the Three Crowns Academy of Dance. At the Old Schoolhouse, the school master will be on duty to greet children and adults as they hand over their customary sod of turf for the tiny school room fire. There will also be a sheaf throwing competition – an agricultural sport which involves throwing an eight-pound bundle of straw over a horizontal bar.

A range of native Irish and heritage breeds of animals are also located throughout the Folk Park paddocks, including Irish red deer, Shetland ponies, donkeys, peacocks, silkie hens, chickens, piglets, goats, and the park’s famous Irish wolfhounds Míde and Rían.

Events Manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Marie Brennan said, “We are excited to offer a real glimpse into 19th-century rural Irish life and to celebrate the incredible sense of community and hospitality that existed during harvest time. The Folk Park, which features many native Irish animal breeds, is the perfect place to celebrate Harvest Day. Our event will give visitors an insight into how neighbours and friends used to come together during the harvest season.”

Visit bunrattycastle.ie for more on the Traditional Harvest Day. Normal admission rates apply.