New Cross-border ‘UNESCO Together’ Network Launched

The Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark has joined a new all-island partnership, ‘UNESCO Together’, which was officially launched on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, at the Duncairn Centre, Belfast.

The network consists of 14 UNESCO designated sites and six tentative sites across the island of Ireland who will connect through culture, heritage, learning, sustainability and community collaboration, creating a shared network for future cooperation and exchange.

Supported by the UK National Commission to UNESCO and National Commission of Ireland to UNESCO, the cross-border network links UNESCO Global Geoparks, World Heritage Sites, Biosphere Reserves and Creative Cities across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

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Today’s launch event provided an opportunity for Network representatives to meet and begin the journey of sharing ideas and opportunities for collaboration. The project aims to involve over 650 people in cross-border activities including workshops, community exchanges, creative residencies, environmental action activities and cultural storytelling programmes.

The Network also aims to develop an all-island strategic roadmap to guide long-term cooperation between UNESCO sites, including exploring the development of a UNESCO Tourism Trail, highlighting Heritage Sites and Global Geoparks as drivers of sustainable tourism, education, cultural identity and community development.

Geologist for Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, Clare County Council, Dr. Eamon Doyle, said, “We are delighted to be part of the UNESCO Together Network and to join with UNESCO-designated sites across the island in building new connections through heritage, culture, education and sustainability.

As a UNESCO Global Geopark, the Burren & Cliffs of Moher Geopark is committed to working with communities to protect and celebrate our unique natural and cultural heritage. This initiative provides an exciting opportunity to share knowledge, learn from one another and develop meaningful cross-border partnerships that will benefit local communities, visitors and future generations alike.”

Attending the launch in Belfast, Ambassador David Brück, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the OECD and UNESCO added, “I warmly welcome the UNESCO Together initiative. UNESCO is already connecting communities and places right across the island of Ireland, from Skellig Michael to the Giant’s Causeway. This exciting project will bring those connections to life, with stronger links between those places and the people who look after them”.

The two-year Project is led by Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark, in partnership with Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, and is funded through the PEACEPLUS Change Maker Programme.

For more information on the UNESCO Together Network click here…