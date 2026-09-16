Fire crews deal with 30km oil/fuel spillage

Fire crews have dealt with an extensive oil/fuel spillage which began on the N18 and stretched almost 30 kilometres all the way to Ennis town.

Originally reported to have affected a section of the M18 between junction 11 at Dromoland and junction 12 Killoo, the extent of the spillage only became apparent when fire crews responded to the incident.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations were mobilised to deal with the spillage at around 5.45pm.

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It was established that the surface of the N18 from junction 5 at Portdrine all the way along the M18 to junction 12 at Killoo had been contaminated leading to dangerous driving conditions.

On reaching junction 12, fire crews established that the spillage had continued along the N85 western relief road to the Clareabbey roundabout and long the Limerick Road and Clare Road.

Fire crews used specialist dispersant to treat the spillage believed to have been diesel.