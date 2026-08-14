Strong growth in new business registrations in Clare

There has been a significant increase in the number of new businesses being registered in County Clare over the past five years.

Figures provided to Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney by the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment show that 365 new businesses were incorporated in Clare in 2025, compared with 217 in 2021.

That represents an increase of almost 68% over the five-year period. The number of new incorporations also increased by 46% between 2024 and 2025.

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The figures show a generally upward trend, with 228 businesses incorporated in 2022, 268 in 2023, 250 in 2024 and 365 in 2025.

Deputy Cooney said the figures were a positive indication of the strength and resilience of Clare’s enterprise sector.

“These figures are very encouraging and show that there is a real appetite among people in Clare to start and grow their own businesses.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of our local economy. They create jobs, support families and communities, keep money circulating locally and provide essential goods and services in towns and villages right across the county.

“I want to pay particular tribute to Enterprise Ireland and, through the Local Enterprise Office network, Local Enterprise Office Clare, for the valuable supports they provide to micro and small businesses.

“Access to seed funding, training, mentoring and specialist expertise can make a huge difference to someone taking the first step towards starting a business, as well as to an established small company looking to expand into new markets.

“Enterprise Ireland client companies in Clare are also making a significant contribution beyond the county. In 2025, 94 Enterprise Ireland client companies in Clare employed 5,642 people, with 44 of those companies exporting goods and services.

“That is a significant contribution to the Clare economy and shows that businesses which start here can go on to compete successfully in national and international markets.

“We need to continue to support that ambition. Making it easier to start and run a business, ensuring access to finance and training, and investing in our towns, infrastructure and workforce are all essential if we are to build on this growth.

“The increase to 365 new business incorporations in 2025 is a very positive signal. We should continue doing everything we can to ensure that people with good ideas in Clare have the supports and opportunities they need to turn those ideas into successful businesses.”