Gardaí issue warning over distraction thefts targeting elderly

Gardaí have confirmed that several incidents have been reported around the country where individuals have followed elderly people while shopping.

They pay particular attention to the person when they go to pay for their goods at the point of checkout.

They stand close by and record the PIN Number entered into the card machine in the store on their mobile phone. They then follow the person out to the carpark and wait for them to go to their car. Once in their vehicle they approach the person and say something like there is a wire hanging out of the underneath of the vehicle.

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As the person then steps out of the car to see the wire a second person opens the passenger door and takes the purse from the passenger seat or bag.

These individuals now with the card and PIN go to an ATM and make several withdrawals.

Top Warnings and Safety Tips for People:

Cover Your PIN Every Time: Use your free hand, wallet, or body to block the keypad. Even if a skimmer steals your data, they cannot use it without the PIN.

Watch for Distractions: Be wary of strangers offering help or trying to distract you, as this is a common tactic to steal cards or cash.

Check Your Statement Regularly: Monitor bank accounts for unauthorised transactions

Never Share Your PIN: Never write down or tell anyone your PIN, including bank officials.

Shop owners or people working at checkouts, please remind people to be careful and watch out for the Elderly

If you think your card has been taken or misled report it immediately to your bank and cancel your card