Clare finalists for Blas na hÉireann confirmed

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards 2026, have been announced, with 8 exceptional producers from Co. Clare making it through to the final stage of Ireland’s most prestigious food awards.

The countdown is now officially on for the return to Dingle this autumn, where the very best of Irish food and drink will be celebrated from Thursday 1st October to Sunday 4th October, with the Blas Village, Showcase, Eat Ireland in a Day market and the awards themselves will be announced on Friday 2nd October.

Now in its 19th year, Blas na hÉireann continues to grow, with more than 3,000 entries submitted from across the island, and a record number of new producers taking part. The number of food and drink categories has also increased from 170 to over 200 this year.

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Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented across the food and drink categories, alongside major accolades including Supreme Champion, supported by Bord Bia and Best Artisan Producer, supported by the LEO Network. The judging, which took place over June and July in partnership with UCC and TU Dublin, is blind-tasted and scored by a network of expert judges, including chefs, buyers, academics, restaurateurs, and industry leaders. Only the top entries from each category make it to the finalist stage, which is a huge achievement in itself.

The finalists shortlisted from Co. Clare across a wide range of categories are Burren Smokehouse Ltd, East Clare Apiaries, Hurst Botancials, Inagh Farmhouse Cheese LTD, Leo at home, Lunasa Farm, Óir Lifestyle LTD T/A Óir Tonics and Summerville Wagyu.

“Congratulations to all of County Clare’s finalists in this year’s Blas na hÉireann Awards.” said Bernadette Haugh, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Clare. “Reaching the finalist stage is a significant accomplishment and reflects the passion, resilience, and excellence that define our local food and drink businesses. Many of these producers have worked tirelessly to develop products of the highest quality, and it is fantastic to see their efforts recognised nationally. Through the Local Enterprise Office and County Council, we remain committed to supporting food businesses as they grow, innovate, and reach new markets. We wish all finalists the very best in the competition.

“It’s been another exceptional year for Blas na hÉireann,” said Blas na hÉireann Chairperson Artie Clifford. “The quality and creativity of this year’s entries have been outstanding, showcasing the talent, innovation and dedication of food and drink producers across Ireland. Blas is all about celebrating these producers and giving them the recognition they deserve, and we look forward to welcoming them to Dingle this October.”

This year’s Blas na hÉireann weekend will see the return of the hugely popular Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas Village, where 2026 finalists can showcase their products, connect with buyers, and meet with fellow producers, media and food lovers from across the country. With producer education and growth at the forefront once again, this year’s event will continue to build on its community support for producers and support a more conscious future for Irish food.

Continuing this focus on education and collaboration, The Backyard at Blas, supported by Bank of Ireland, will return this year as an integral part of the Blas experience. Bringing together inspiring speakers and fellow producers, it offers a dedicated space for learning and networking.

Making it as a finalist is no small achievement. The competition intensifies every year, and the producers shortlisted really do represent the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink. The Blas na hÉireann awards weekend in Dingle is a celebration of great food, and of the people, passion and place that make Irish food so special.