Flight from Canada to India diverts to Shannon Airport

A flight from the Canada to India diverted to Shannon Airport late on Friday night after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Air India flight AI-188 was travelling from Toronto to Delhi with 274 passengers and crew on board.

The flight was about 300 nautical miles (555 kilometres) southwest of Ireland when the crew declared a medical emergency and requested clearance to divert to Shannon Airport. They had an elderly passenger who had fallen ill and required medical assistance.

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The crew of the Boeing 787-9 jet also confirmed they would need to dump fuel before landing at Shannon.

On the ground at Shannon, airport authorities were advised of the unscheduled arrival while the National Ambulance Service was also contacted and requested to mobilise resources to the airport.

Shannon Airport’s fire and rescue service was also alerted and crews mobilised to designated holding positions adjacent to the runway. This is standard procedure at Shannon when an aircraft has dumped fuel or has to make an overweight landing.

The flight landed safely at 11.35pm and was pursued along the runway by airport fire crews. Emergency vehicles accompanied the aircraft to the terminal where ambulance paramedics were waiting.

The passenger was removed to hospital for treatment.

The flight continued its journey at 2.20am.

Last March, an Air India flight from the United States to India diverted to Shannon Airport after the crew reported an unidentified sound in the passenger cabin.

The flight was later cancelled and passengers sent to hotels for the night. A replacement aircraft was flown in from Zurich the following day.