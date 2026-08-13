Public encouraged to take part in National Heritage Week

More than 80 events will take place across County Clare from 15 to 23 August, with communities, libraries, heritage attractions and cultural venues inviting people of all ages to explore the county’s built, natural and cultural heritage.

Clare County Council is encouraging people of all ages to take part in National Heritage Week 2026, which takes place from 15 to 23 August, with more than 80 events planned across County Clare.

This year’s theme, ‘Heritage at Risk’, invites communities to reflect on the heritage that is vulnerable and to consider how it can be protected through awareness, conservation and collective action.

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National Heritage Week is Ireland’s largest cultural celebration, with more than 500,000 people expected to participate in over 2,000 events nationwide. Throughout Clare, a diverse programme of events will showcase the county’s rich built, natural and cultural heritage through community gatherings, open days, film screenings, storytelling events, traditional music sessions, workshops, exhibitions, traditional skills demonstrations, guided heritage trails, walks, talks and biodiversity events.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen, said, “Heritage Week brings our history, culture and landscapes to life. It raises awareness of the importance of our heritage while presenting a diverse and engaging programme of events for people of all ages. The week offers a fantastic range of activities, almost all of which are free of charge and organised by local community groups.

Over the course of the nine days, communities across Clare will be showcasing their local heritage, whether through traditional skills demonstrations, wildlife exploration, storytelling, music, or guided visits to important heritage sites. The organisers and volunteers involved in these events, together with Clare County Council and its partners, deserve great credit for the role they play in conserving and promoting our heritage for future generations.”

Among the highlights of this year’s programme are opportunities to visit Ennis Friary and Scattery Island, where the Office of Public Works will host daily tours and special events. Visitors can learn about local traditions and heritage at St Senan’s Holy Well in Clonlara and discover efforts to restore wetlands and protect water sources at St Bridget’s Holy Well in Liscannor.

The Kilkee and West Clare Heritage Group will host a series of events exploring heritage sites, the Kilfenora Development Committee will host storytelling events and discussions on archaeology and the concertina in Clare, while a free guided bus tour with John Glynn will explore the stained-glass heritage of West Clare.

Maritime heritage also features strongly in this year’s programme. Visitors can attend the Kilkee Currach Regatta and learn more about the traditional fishing currachs of West Clare, while Seol Sionna will present the restoration story of the Dublin Bay 21 sailing boats on the closing day of Heritage Week. Traditional skills will be showcased through a blacksmithing demonstration at O’Neill’s Old Forge in Labasheeda as part of the Dan Furey Set Dancing Weekend.

Another notable event will be the launch of the Quin Friary Visitor App, developed by Quin Heritage Group, by Minister of State for the OPW Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD on Sunday, 16 August. Nature and biodiversity are central to the programme, with events including whale and dolphin watching, butterfly identification workshops, bat walks, exhibitions, heritage seed events and wetland conservation talks.

Heritage Officer with Clare County Council, Congella McGuire, said, “The extensive programme of events for Heritage Week 2026 reflects the enormous commitment of communities, organisations and individuals throughout Clare who work year-round to celebrate, protect and promote our heritage. This year’s theme, ‘Heritage at Risk’, provides an opportunity to highlight both the challenges facing our heritage and the positive actions being taken across the county to safeguard it. We encourage everyone to get involved and explore the remarkable heritage of County Clare.”

As part of the wider countywide programme, visitors are also invited to discover a vibrant series of events at the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience, Craggaunowen Castle and Crannóg, and Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Running throughout Heritage Week, these attractions will offer opportunities to engage with artists, craftspeople, storytellers and historians through demonstrations, interactive talks and immersive experiences. Highlights include artist Helen Lowe’s exhibition at Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience, traditional blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations at Craggaunowen, Ogham-themed activities, mythology sessions and the Lighting of the Fulacht Fiadh, as well as basket making, spinning and traditional rural life demonstrations at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

Clare Libraries will also celebrate Heritage Week with a programme of exhibitions, film screenings and events across the county. Highlights include the launch of The Glynn Collection Exhibition at Clare Local Studies in De Valera Library, Ennis, showcasing material that offers valuable insights into Clare’s social, cultural and historical past, as well as screenings of the acclaimed documentary The Museum That Joe Built, celebrating the legacy of local history collector Joe Mangan.

New events are being added regularly to the Clare Heritage Week programme. Full details are available at the Heritage Week website.