50th anniversary of Tim Severin’s Brendan Voyage commemorated

Clare County Council has marked 50 years since Tim Severin’s Brendan Voyage began with the unveiling of a new plaque at Craggaunowen.

The anniversary also coincides with the completion of improvement works across the Craggaunowen site. These enhancements include the restoration of walking trails and the addition of a traditional forge, where visitors can now observe live blacksmithing.

As part of the 50th anniversary commemorations, a plaque was unveiled at the Brendan Boat House in celebration of the pioneering spirit of explorer Tim Severin and his crew by Clare TD Joe Cooney and one of the original crew members, Arthur Magan.

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Chief Operating Officer of Clare Tourism Development DAC, Geraldine O’Rourke said, “The Brendan Voyage is a story of immense courage and curiosity. Marking this 50-year milestone allows us to reflect on that spirit of adventure. Combined with the recent efforts to enhance the pathways and heritage demonstrations at Craggaunowen, we aim to provide a space where history remains tangible for all who visit.”

‘The Brendan’, a 36-foot leather boat, departed Brandon, Kerry, on May 17, 1976, on an epic journey that captured the global imagination. Hand-crafted using traditional tools, ‘The Brendan’ was built of Irish ash and oak, hand-lashed with two miles of leather thong, and wrapped in 49 ox hides sealed with wool grease. Over the course of thirteen months, Severin and his crew navigated the treacherous ‘stepping-stone route’ via the Hebrides, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Greenland, eventually reaching Peckford Island, Newfoundland, on June 26, 1977.

Tim Severin, who passed away in 2020, maintained a close connection with Craggaunowen, visiting the site as recently as 2016 for the voyage’s 40-year anniversary. His replica vessel remains a central part of the heritage site’s collection, preserved for the public to study and appreciate.

The Brendan Boat is available for public viewing as part of the standard admission to Craggaunowen, which is now open for the 2026 season.

For more information, visit: www.craggaunowen.ie