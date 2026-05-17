80 Artists, 60 Events, 15 Venues, 5 Days, 1 Village

Over five days, from 28 May to 1 June, the 30th edition of the Mountshannon Arts Festival will bring together more than 80 artists in the East Clare village.

Visitors can enjoy around 60 events throughout the June Bank Holiday weekend. Under this year’s theme FLIGHT, Mountshannon itself becomes part of the artwork, with music, visual art, theatre, literature and community projects unfolding across streets, galleries, cafés, churches, parks and outdoor spaces. The colourful village on the shores of Lough Derg will be the destination for many visitors from County Clare and beyond.

What has always shaped the Festival is not only the programme itself, but the atmosphere around it. Visitors move easily between events, meet artists in the street, return to familiar places and discover unexpected moments along the way. From major performances to small workshops, from concerts and spoken word to mural painting, dance and installations, the Festival creates a shared experience across the entire village.

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Annie Dinner of the Mountshannon Arts Committee says: “What makes the Festival special is the sense that the whole village becomes involved. There is huge goodwill, support and generosity from the community, from local businesses, volunteers, artists and residents. People really come together to make it happen.”

This year’s programme includes performances by Denise Chaila, Leah Song, Landless, Mikel Murfi and Earl Okin, alongside a strong visual arts programme across multiple venues. Community projects also play an important role throughout the weekend, including Words in Flight, bringing together mural artist Kevin Bohan, poet Dagogo Hart and students from Scariff Community College.

Alongside the main programme, the Festival features workshops, talks, children’s events, community activities, outdoor experiences, a market with a wide range of stalls, local produce, speciality foods and several exhibitions running throughout the weekend.

Most of the Festival, including the full music programme in Aistear Park, is covered by the Festival wristband, continuing the Festival’s long-standing focus on accessibility and participation. Wristbands are €10 for adults and €5 for children, with a family option also available. Wristbands and raffle tickets are available at: mountshannonarts.ie/festival-raffle

Printed Festival brochures will be available from this weekend onwards in tourist offices and local businesses throughout East Clare and surrounding areas.