Chapel Lane Market is going On Tour

County Clare’s weekly art and craft fair, Chapel Lane Market, is taking its fabulous array of locally made gorgeousness on tour this Bank Holiday Monday.

Known for offering locals and tourists alike a stunning array of high quality, locally produced arts and crafts at their weekly craft fair in the Ennis Community Centre on Chapel Lane each Saturday, the organisers have decided to treat the Ennistymon area to a taste of what is being produced locally by holding the Ennistymon Craft Event in the Falls Hotel and Spa on Bank Holiday Monday 1st May.

There will be over 20 stalls offering everything from silver jewellery, woodwork, leather, paper craft, handbags, soap, candles, skincare, batik, crochet, resin art, watercolour and oil paintings and even vegan nibbles!

Joint organiser of the Ennistymon Craft Event, Lorna Langenkamp of Wild Atlantic Silver explains “We know that there continues to be great interest in shopping locally and supporting local businesses. Chapel Lane Market has been providing a shop window for craftspeople in the Clare area for 8 years, and the quality and range of products on offer each week has never been higher. So we thought that we would showcase the skills and flair of all our stallholders at an event in the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, to bring our craftspeople to a wider audience”

Sallyann Marron, Joint Organiser and of Sallyann’s Handmade Bags added, “We have stallholders coming to the event from all over Clare, and have attracted craftspeople from neighbouring counties of Cork, Limerick Tipperary and Galway. This will be a wonderful showcase of the huge pool of talent in the area, and will allow visitors and local residents to see the benefit of meeting and supporting local makers.”

The Ennistymon Craft Event will take place from 11am to 4pm at the Falls Hotel and Spa in Ennistymon on Bank Holiday Monday 1st May.