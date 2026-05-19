Lough Derg RNLI’s Lap the Lake charity cycle another success

Despite inclement weather, Lough Derg RNLI’s fourth Lap the Lake charity cycle on Saturday was another success, raising awareness and significant funds.

Over 100 cyclists took part in the event that started and finished at Lough Derg Yacht Club where the RNLI lifeboat the Jean Spier is based.

Lough Derg RNLI helm Owen Cavanagh and crew members Steve Smyth and Joe O’Donoghue brought the lifeboat Jean Spier to harbours around the lake to meet cyclists and volunteers at refreshment stations. They were on hand to answer questions about the RNLI, the charity’s lifesaving work and of course the station’s inshore lifeboat.

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Speaking following the event, Niamh McCutcheon, Chair of the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Committee commended organiser Laura Clarke for her enthusiasm and commitment to the event: ‘Laura left no stone unturned in her organisation and made everyone feel welcome. She received very positive feedback from all the participants, testament of a successful event’.

Christine O’Malley, Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager added: ‘Lap the lake was a fantastic day, meticulously organised by Laura and her fundraising team and we want to thank them sincerely for their efforts. Thanks too to our own station volunteers who contributed to the event’s success, helping out in various ways. Cyclists got to enjoy the beauty of Lough Derg while raising essential funds for Lough Derg RNLI, funds which will now go towards powering our lifesaving work on the lake.’

Laura Clarke, chair of the Lap the Lake event committee, thanked her cycling committee, Ena Butler, Catriona McNally, Jonathan Horgan, Anne Atkinson, Robert Grace, Niamh McCutcheon and Bob O’Brien for their commitment and dedicated hard work in the months leading up to the event.

A large number of people from across the community volunteered to help throughout the day. Laura commended Catriona McNally for managing registration with helpers Ann Atkinson, Aoife Kennedy and Eleanor Hooker. She thanked Susie Coote and Sylvia Crawford at Killaloe Sailing club, Ger Murphy at Iniscealtra, Niamh McCutcheon, Roisín Kiersey and Catriona McNally at the 120km refreshment stop, Tom Sanders for looking after the refreshments stop at Portumna, Eoin Dillion, Aidan Ryan and Stevie Quinlan from north Tipp Wheelers who served as cycling marshals within the group on the day.

Laura also thanked the main sponsors: Abbey Machinery; Arrabawn; Clearys Garage Nenagh; Tipperary Water; Coca-Cola; Apple Ireland; John O’Connor of Quigleys Bakery; Christy Manning; Rituals Sauna Dromineer; and Lough Derg E-bikes.

For the fourth year running, Lough Derg Yacht provided their premises for the event, and Killaloe Sailing Club and Iniscealtra Sailing Club permitted the use of their club grounds and facilities for participants on the cycle around the lake.

Laura thanked Robert Grace, who took the lead in organising and coordinating the marshals so effectively. She acknowledged the Bike Marshals for their standout care, the Order of Malta, Richie Burke, The Bike Doctor who donated his time and services for the day.

Laura thanked Noreen O’ Sullivan for providing refreshments in Lough Derg Yacht Club, Gems Coffee for their welcome pizzas, crepes and hot drinks for cyclists on their return to Dromineer and James Corballis, Helm, for providing the sound system for entertainment for the participants and their families on their return to Dromineer. Laura thanked Beverley Callender for bringing her pop-up RNLI shop to Dromineer, at which many participants made some life-saving purchases.