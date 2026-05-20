Inspirational Young People Celebrated at Garda Youth Awards

Some of County Clare’s most inspiring young people have been honoured at the eighth Clare Garda Youth Awards, sponsored by The Shannon Airport Group.

Eight awards were presented to winners aged from 13 to 19 years at a special event held yesterday at the Hotel Woodstock in Ennis, in recognition of the young people’s bravery, determination and positive impact.

This year’s Awards celebrated an impressive cross‑section of young people and youth‑led initiatives across County Clare. The individual and special achievement categories highlighted young people who have demonstrated bravery, overcome adversity, and turned personal challenges into sources of strength and positive action for others. Their achievements include lifesaving, volunteering, fundraising and displaying immense courage in the face of personal injury and physical challenges.

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The Group awards celebrated youth collectives that have identified social and environmental issues – equality and dignity in sport, and climate action – and taken practical steps to create real change at local and county level.

The Community Safety category highlights the impact of peer‑led education, recognising young people who are leading unique, health‑focused initiatives and acting as positive role models for even younger generations.

Speaking at the event Niall Kearns, Airport Director of Shannon Airport said: “The Shannon Airport Group is very proud to sponsor the Clare Garda Youth Awards and being here today, among the worthy winners, is truly inspirational. These young people are the future of the region – they are brave, innovative and full of energy and enthusiasm for life, making the world a better place for those around them. We whole heartedly congratulate them on receiving their awards and thank them for their significant contributions to the County.”

Superintendent John Ryan added: “The Clare Garda Youth Awards highlight the very best of our local young people – those who display strength and integrity in the face of exceptional circumstances, and those who lead positive change within their schools and communities. These Awards are about recognising effort and reinforcing the message that young people have a vital role to play in building safer, stronger communities. Sincere congratulations to the winners across all categories.”

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The 2026 Clare Garda Youth Award winners are:

Individual Achievement Award

Caoimhe Moroney (15 yrs) from Kilfenora, Co. Clare

Used her water safety skills to rescue an elderly man from the water at Bishop’s Quarter Beach

Individual Achievement Award

Mayar Jadalla (16 yrs) from Ennis, Co. Clare

Set up a 6-week sports programme to help children living in emergency accommodation integrate into the community.

Special Achievement Award

Joe Slattery (18 yrs) from Corofin, Co. Clare

Suffered a life changing injury in 2024 and has now returned to school, embracing a new chapter in his life with an attitude that inspires his peers, family and community.

Special Achievement Award

Sam O’Dwyer (13 yrs) from Ennistymon, Co. Clare

Raises money for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust following the tragic death of his brother in New Zealand, while also raising awareness in his community of medical conditions which can affect young people.

Special Achievement Award

Isabella Sydney (17 yrs) from Ennis, Co. Clare

Had both her legs amputated aged 7 because of a rare congenital disorder. Finds the positives in everything and is active in Munster Wheelchair Hurling Team.

Group Award

Clare Comhairle na nÓg (Isabel (19), Caitlin (17) & Niamh (18), from Ennis, Co. Clare)

Worked with Clare Youth Service and Clare Local Partnership to introduce free period packs for girls’ sports clubs having identified period poverty as a barrier to girls participating fully in sport.

Group Award

East Clare UBU Youth Group (ranging in age from 12 to 17 yrs)

Led several climate action initiatives including Eco Action Killaloe, tree planting and supporting local biodiversity projects.

Community Safety Award

Escape The Vape School Ambassadors (11 students ranging in age from 14 to 17 yrs, from St Patrick’s Comprehensive & St Caimin’s Community School)

Established an anti-vaping campaign, engaging and educating 5th and 6th class primary students via workshops, podcasts and posters.