Three headline acts for annual Mountshannon Arts Festival

Mountshannon Arts Festival are looking forward to welcoming three headline acts to their festival this year – the theme for 2023 is connection and music will be the keynote this year.

‘Music helps people connect with each other. It is inherently evident when you watch musicians performing together. They must cooperate, listen to each other, and synchronize their efforts. But you don’t have to be a performer to choose connection through music. Simply listening to the same tunes with others can foster a sense of belonging,’ said Mel White, chairperson of Mountshannon Arts Festival.

‘We will have music, theatre, storytelling, dance, poetry, literary, visual arts, fun and activities for all ages we can’t wait to meet everyone again,’ Mel added.

- Advertisement -

The headline acts include Irish singer and guitarist Síomha, the multi-award winning trio Socks in the Frying Pan, and hailing from Dublin, The Eskies will bring their unique brand of folk noir/gypsy jazz/sea shanty and swaggering stage spectacle to Mountshannon. The events will take place in a variety of venues including the hallowed historical walls of St Caimin’s 18th Century Church of Ireland, local hostelry Cois na Habhna bar and in the music marquee situated in the park.

‘We are delighted to have such a high calibre of musical talent entertaining us this year, they are absolute must-see acts on the Irish music scene,’ states Mel ‘and we are very grateful for all the support from local businesses and volunteers’

All the details for this five day festival and tickets can be found at www.mountshannonarts.ie