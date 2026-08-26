Irish Red Cross in Clare seeks public support

The Irish Red Cross branch in Clare has launched an urgent appeal to raise funds for the addition of new service vehicle.

Earlier in the month near Lissycasey, the volunteer unit’s 15-seater Community Support vehicle was extensively damaged in a road traffic collision. There were two members of the Red Cross on board and two service users, however no one was seriously injured.

However, the branch is facing a significant bill to replacing the vehicle and others in the fleet

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A number of fundraising initiatives have been set up, including two parachute jumps and their annual Tour of Clare, with every euro raised between now and Christmas dedicated to the vehicle fund.

Speaking to Clare FM, Honorary Treasurer of the Irish Red Cross Clare Branch, James Lafferty, says they need to raise €38,000 before the end of the year.