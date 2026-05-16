Cullaun Sailing Club Hosts Successful GP14 Munster Championship

Visitors from across Ireland travelled to Cullaun Sailing Club over the weekend as the club proudly hosted the GP14 Munster Championship 2026 on Saturday and Sunday, May 9th and 10th.

Clear blue skies and a fresh breeze provided ideal sailing conditions for the 22-boat dinghy fleet, delivering two days of spectacular and highly competitive racing on the waters of east Clare.

The regatta proved to be a major success for the small but dedicated club, with all members playing their part in organising the championship and extending a warm welcome to visiting competitors.

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Race organisers praised the high standard of competition and sportsmanship shown throughout the weekend, while competitors enjoyed challenging conditions that tested both skill and teamwork.

Speaking after the event, Commodore Jim O’Sullivan thanked all volunteers, race officials, sponsors, and complemented the visiting sailors who made the championship such a memorable occasion.

The overall 1st place Race Winners were father and son Keith and Mateo Louden from Lough Foyle Yacht Club who dominated from the start and with five 1st place wins out of 6 races.

The successful hosting of the GP14 Munster Championship marks another important milestone for Cullaun Sailing Club and highlights the growing reputation of the club as a venue for competitive sailing events in the region. Adult Classes start there next week and a full summer camp schedule for children aged 10 to 17 is available for June. Full details available on their website.