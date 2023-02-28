RNLI seeking volunteers for fundraising crews

The RNLI is looking for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew at its branches in Lahinch, Kilrush and Ennis.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s fundraising team need a dedicated volunteer crew. Volunteers are at the heart of the RNLI and make up 95% of its people. They are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and without them, the organisation couldn’t continue to save lives at sea.

But it’s not all about volunteering on lifeboats or at a station, there are many other ways people can give a little or a lot of their time to support the RNLI and make their own lifesaving difference.

Therese Young is the chair of the Kilrush Fundraising Branch and has been volunteering for over 30 years. She received a Gold Badge from the RNLI for her dedicated and longstanding commitment in 2015.

‘Before the RNLI station was built in Cappa, I used to help out with annual church gate collections for the lifeboats and from this work I got interested in the work of the RNLI. When the station was built, I volunteered and became involved in fundraising and have never looked back. I live beside the sea and am involved in sailing and swimming. I also have family ties to the RNLI. My brother-in-law was the Lifeboat Operations Manager and a tractor driver and is now a Deputy Launching Authority for the station while his son is on the crew. Two of my nephews and a niece were also on the crew previously and my sister also sits on the fundraising committee.’

Therese enjoys volunteering and is encouraging others to come forward: ‘I love the camaraderie and the friendships you make as well as the buzz of being involved. I enjoy the events and station meetings and like seeing people working together for such a worthy cause. You also know the funds raised from the work we do is going towards ensuring the lifeboat crew are fully kitted out to do what they need to do at sea and you find that the people they rescue in turn help us to fundraise through doing or supporting an event. It is a fabulous organisation to volunteer for and I would encourage others to come along. You will meet so many people and gain experience in a variety of roles.’

Mary Creedon, RNLI Fundraising Partnership Lead hails the selfless efforts of people like Therese: ‘Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today. With 92% of the RNLI’s income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds. Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year, contributing their time, energy and skills to raise money to save lives at sea. Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow.

‘We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew. If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply. You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back. The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively.’

To find out more about how you can sign up to be a fundraising volunteer at the RNLI in Lahinch, Kilrush or Ennis, or to apply, click on this link rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers.

Meanwhile, the RNLI is also looking for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew at Lough Derg.

Laura Clarke and her husband Caleb have been involved with Lough Derg RNLI for 11 years. Laura is the souvenir secretary on the fundraising branch while Caleb is the treasurer for both the branch and the lifeboat station.

As well as living beside the lake, Laura’s love and admiration for the RNLI was inspired by her late father as she was growing up.

‘My Dad was a great supporter of the RNLI and used to spend his summers in Portrush and Portstewart even though he lived in Clara in Offaly. He had great memories of his time there and he later took up fishing and always had a great respect for the RNLI and I think that is where my passion or grá came from. When he passed away, part of the donations in lieu went to Portrush RNLI and when their new lifeboat arrived, we were invited to go along and see it. When Caleb and I married in 2010, rather than doing wedding favours, we made a donation towards Lough Derg RNLI in memory of my father.’

Laura takes great satisfaction from the volunteering that she does: ‘It is very fulfilling to give back. I was a late learner as a swimmer, and that tinges it even more. I think it is a combination of not being able to swim at an early age and living overlooking Youghal Bay on Lough Derg, that I have a great appreciation of how vital and important it is that we have a service that keeps people safe.’

And Laura is keen to see others get involved: ‘There really is something for everybody no matter how big or small or how much or little time you can give. You can join the committee or fill in a slot on campaigns such as Mayday, you don’t have to volunteer all year round.’

To find out more about how you can sign up to be a fundraising volunteer at Lough Derg RNLI or to apply, click on this link rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers.