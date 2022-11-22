Cultúrlann Sweeney Kilkee to host Cuar ensemble

Cuar, the Irish chamber music ensemble founded by Neil Ó Loclainn from Ballyvaughan, will play in Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, on Thursday, 24th November, 2022.

Neil’s talents have been recognised by some of the greatest traditional musicians from Clare in terms of his groundbreaking work.

Cuar explores composition and improvisation within the framework of Irish traditional music, playing new music written especially for them. Citing influences as varied as Tommie Potts, Tony MacMahon, sean-nós singing and uilleann pipe music, on the one hand, and the Karnatak (South Indian) music tradition, composers Morton Feldman, Béla Bartók and downtown jazz on the other, the music creates a boundary less style rich in melodic detail. Together they forge a unique sound.

The group has been featured at festivals and events throughout Ireland and Europe including Paris Jazz Festival, Jazzy Nights Brussels, Galway Jazz Festival, Féile na Bealtaine, Dingle, Masters of Tradition, Bantry, Kaleidoscope Night Dublin, and NUI Galway Arts in Action concert series.

They are currently touring Ireland having released their new album on Diatribe Records this month. ‘Umhaill’ is a collection of compositions written by Neil Ó Loclainn while resident at the Heinrich Boll Cottage, Achill Island.

Cuar will play in Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, Co. Clare, on Thursday, 24th November, 2022. See www.clarearts.ie for details.