West Clare Drama Festival Set to Dazzle Doonbeg

The West Clare Drama Festival returns to Doonbeg from Saturday, March 1st, to Sunday, March 9th, 2025, promising nine unforgettable nights of dramatic excellence, featuring top-tier performances from drama groups across Ireland.

This year’s lineup includes a variety of plays that range from gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, ensuring something for every theatre enthusiast. Performances begin nightly at 8:00pm, with doors opening at 7:15pm. On the final night, the show will commence at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6:45pm.

Andrew Killeen, Chairperson of the West Clare Drama Festival Committee, expressed his excitement for the event: “The West Clare Drama Festival has long been a cornerstone of the cultural calendar in Doonbeg, and this year’s lineup is one of the most exciting yet. Each group brings exceptional talent to the stage, and we’re proud to host this celebration of Irish drama. We encourage everyone to join us for what promises to be a truly memorable week.”

The festival will be adjudicated by Tony McClea Fay, A.D.A., a highly respected figure in the world of drama adjudication. With extensive experience across the Irish drama circuit, Tony brings a wealth of knowledge and a keen eye for both performance and production, ensuring constructive and insightful feedback for each group.

Tickets are now on sale at www.westclaredramafestivaldoonbeg.com priced at €15 for adults, €8 for children/students, and €90 for a season ticket. To select your seat, pre-booking is advisable however tickets will also be available on the door each night on a first come first served basis.

Andrew Killeen added: “We are delighted to offer an accessible and affordable festival that brings communities together through the magic of theatre. This is a festival that offers not just entertainment but an opportunity for cultural enrichment and connection.”

For more information, including the full schedule and ticket bookings, visit westclaredramafestivaldoonbeg.com.